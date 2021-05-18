Tech Tip of the Week, sponsored by CMA Technology Solutions: Which cloud solution is right for your business?

There are three types of cloud solutions: public, private, and hybrid cloud. Which one is right for your business’ data?

Public cloud : great for businesses with excess or large amounts of data, scalable, no capital expenditure up front

: great for businesses with excess or large amounts of data, scalable, no capital expenditure up front Private cloud: scalable, increased security, up front expenditure; mature IT team needed to manage data

scalable, increased security, up front expenditure; mature IT team needed to manage data Hybrid cloud: great for businesses that want data on-premise, but desire the ability to fail over in the event of a disaster

For more information on the cloud solution that is right for you, check out the CMA Blog or contact a CMA team member today.