Tech Tip of the Week, sponsored by CMA Technology Solutions: Virtual meeting recommendations

It’s been over one year since many organizations sent their employees to work remotely, leading to the increase in use of video conferencing platforms. Due to the convenience of virtual meetings, we believe that they will continue to fill space on your calendars for years to come. Implementing these best practices can ensure that your meetings are safe and secure:

Lock and password protect your meeting

Remove unknown participants

Use entry and exit tone

Create an audio pin

Use waiting rooms

Update the application

