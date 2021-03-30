Tech Tip of the Week, sponsored by CMA Technology Solutions: Email backup solution

What happens if your Office 365 data is compromised, lost or deleted? It is a common misconception that Microsoft is responsible for your data. In reality, they are only responsible for keeping their server up and running for you to access the application. That’s why CMA recommends implementing a backup solution for Exchange, OneDrive and SharePoint. Having a backup solution for your email data can:

Allow you to recover your data quickly after a security breach

Ensure that you can store your data for as long as needed

Prevent issues due to accidental or intentional deletion of data