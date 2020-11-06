Take a tour of award-winning projects by Baton Rouge architects

Sponsored by

Each year, the Baton Rouge Chapter of the American Institute of Architects honors the best of the best in architectural design through its Rose Awards.

This awards program recognizes and celebrates design excellence by AIABR member architects in the categories of Architecture, Interior Architecture, Renovation/Addition, Master Planning/Urban Design, Residential, and Exquisite Detail.

Winning projects fall under four categories of awards: The Rose Award for outstanding design and function, the Silver Rose Awards which are further distinguished from the Rose Award winning projects, Gold Rose Awards for exemplary design excellence, and the Members’ Choice Award, as voted on by the AIABR membership.

