LaFosse Construction is now showing this exquisite 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath traditional home with a contemporary interior in Baton Rouge’s phenomenal Rouzan Subdivision. The house is perfectly situated on a park-front lot. It features a Kohler 24 KW whole-house generator, a rear garage with 30′ driveway for ample parking, and a private side porch with a bricked-in courtyard. There are 11-foot ceilings on the ground floor with abundant windows, a spacious flex room, a walk-in pantry, and a Wolf cooktop. The large primary suite includes an impressively spacious closet. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and an office area with a built-in desk. There is $2,500 available in closing costs through a preferred lender. Call Lori Bergstresser at 225.505.3705 or click here to view the listing.
Home Newsletters Hide from Home Page Impressive traditional home for sale in Rouzan subdivision, sponsored by LaFosse Construction