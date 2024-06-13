Stronger relationships equal stronger results, sponsored by Career Competitor

“You’re telling me that it’s not enough to pay my employees, but that I have to invest in building relationships with them too?” This common belief among leaders suggests that salaries should suffice, but this mindset actually hinders organizational performance. Research shows that supportive, leader-driven relationships enhance employees’ “psychological capital,” which includes hope, efficacy, resilience, and optimism. Imagine that consistent attention to relationships within an organization leads to better job performance, higher job satisfaction, and reduced stress and burnout. How confident are you in the relationships within your company? Are your employees embodying hope, efficacy, resilience, and optimism? If you’re unsure, coaching and workshops can help. Start by discussing your concerns here.