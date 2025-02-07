[Sponsored] Screaming Peacock relaunches with International Women’s Day event

Local speaker, trainer, and author Julie Laperouse is relaunching her company Screaming Peacock with a Celebration of Women on International Women’s Day, March 8. The event, featuring a keynote by Laperouse, is being presented by Cox Communications, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, and Kean Miller LLP. Event tickets and more information available at screamingpeacock.net.

“Cox Communications is honored to celebrate the incredible women making an impact in Baton Rouge and beyond. We’re just as energized to support the exciting relaunch of Screaming Peacock. Julie has been an inspiring partner, and we can’t wait to see her continue this important work in our community,” said Erin Monroe, Market VP, Greater Louisiana at Cox Communications.

Laperouse is best known for her leadership development programs and team building events, as well as her signature keynote address “Are You a Screaming Peacock?” As part of the Celebration of Women, she will be debuting her new keynote, “Stop Shoulding Yourself!”

Screaming Peacock is available for conference keynotes, in-house training series, and stand-alone team events. She is also partnering with Melara Enterprises to facilitate the 2025 Selling Academy – limited seats remaining at brleadershipacademy.com/selling-academy.

For more information on Screaming Peacock offerings and bringing a little screaming to your next event, visit screamingpeacock.net.