[Sponsored] Remote Productivity: Growing your workforce digitally

Sponsored by EBRPL

Working remotely is fast becoming the new normal. While this poses its own challenges, working from home can offer more time to learn and grow professionally—remotely.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Reference Coordinator, Andrew Tadman, shares two free resources the Library provides to keep developing yourself and your team. “Our business librarians are available to help you create a digital curriculum tailored to your needs.” Tadman says, “All of these resources are free through the Library.” Click here to access the EBRPL Digital Library and stay connected. To connect directly with a business librarian, email smallbusiness@ebrpl.com.

ONLINE LEARNING AND UPSKILLING WITH GALE’S NEW UDEMY PLATFORM

Learn anywhere and anytime. Learn and improve skills across business, tech, design, and personal interests. Connect to 4000+ on-demand video courses taught by world-class instructors. Udemy courses cover the freshest and most relevant content on leadership and management, coding, design, marketing, IT operations, data science, project management, human resources, sales, accounting and finance, and productivity. Powered by the Udemy for Business collection and built around learner engagement, Udemy’s platform allows you to select the instructor and content and filter search results on course features, level, duration, topic, and ratings. Smart recommendations based on the learner’s previous in-app activities offer a personalized learning experience with suggested courses relevant to their interests. With an app for iOS and Android, users can download courses to watch offline, listen to courses with podcast-style audio, and watch courses using Chromecast or Apple TV.

ACCEL5 FOR CORPORATIONS COMPLIMENTS, SUPPORTS AND EXPANDS IN-HOUSE TRAINING.

Sharpen your business skills and accelerate your learning program. Accel5 will engage your employees and help them develop new skills in minutes, remotely. A new micro-learning solution designed to help time-strapped employees strengthen soft skills, Top business thinkers connect you with the latest business thinking and uniquely enables employees to learn from three different formats: videos, book summaries and articles. Learn from top business industry leaders like Marshall Goldsmith, Daniel Pink, and Amy Edmondson. Digital content will engage employees and keep them learning. Microlearning solution drives development of critical soft skills such as leadership, teamwork, innovation, and hundreds more. Accel5 is easily integrated into a company’s existing Learning Management System, SharePoint or other platform, and can be customized to meet a company’s learning priorities and branding requirements.