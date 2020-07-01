[Sponsored] Redefining your life: Answering the call to finding happiness in your career

Sponsored by Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (FranU)

The current economic pandemic has affected so much of the workforce. Furloughed or even entirely unemployed, many are seizing the opportunity to apply their skills and experience in a new career that finally brings them fulfillment.

Some people find fulfillment in creating—from art to industrial manufacturing to even culinary entrepreneurs. Others feel compelled to advance technologies and improve processes in the digital domain. And some are called to a life of service.

Consider the executive assistants. Truly the office caregivers, they manage important details and frequently make sacrifices in their own lives to meet the needs of others. When you think about it, many of the everyday skills they apply also align with professions like nursing, health sciences, humanities and even behavioral sciences.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (FranU) is a small, Catholic, not-for-profit institution committed to providing an innovative, student-centered learning environment where students can reach their full potential. FranU’s staff and faculty pride themselves on meeting students where they are in life and working together to create a path that is easy to navigate.

Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Rebecca Cannon and Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs Brother Edward Violett, SM, PhD share some insights on answering the call to service.

“Many students enroll at FranU with the hopes of becoming a nurse simply because they like to help people,” Cannon says. “Through guided vocational discernment initiatives offered on campus, many of them realize their true passion is something in another helping profession.”

The faculty understands the challenges students face and offer support other schools cannot. “Our dedicated staff and faculty are a part of the journey. No one is left to walk through theirs alone,” she added.

Find your balance. For most, going to school full time is just not realistic. Find a program that works for your schedule like FranU’s online studies: Master’s of Health Administration, Master’s in Nutritional Sciences, Family Nurse Practitioner. There are even online options for RN-BSN providing great flexibility, and ideal for those with unusual schedules. Students in the undergraduate programs at FranU find the course schedules flexible enough to allow them to work in parallel to their studies.

It’s never too late. Brother Ed says your stage in life matters none. “Don’t let age hinder your discernment to go back to college. Experience and maturity are great foundational assets for success,” he says. It is important to be realistic about what is required for a particular degree (prerequisites, test scores, etc.) “Search for a program that serves mature students like you.”

Visit franu.edu to learn more and begin the next part of your journey with teachers and mentors who elevate the academic experience and help students succeed in answering the call.