[Sponsored] For the Record: Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT)
Sponsored by Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT)
CEO:
Johnny Holifield
SPECIALTY:
Turnaround and construction services
FOUNDED:
2014
ON THE RECORD:
SWAT has grown by 152% since 2016 and believes its outstanding safety management is one of the key components to SWAT’s success. Year after year, SWAT has been awarded for safety excellence by the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA), Golden Triangle Business Roundtable (GTBR), Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC), the Houston Area Safety Council (HASC), and the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana (SCSWL). In the past three years, SWAT has an industry TRIR average of 0.046 a, while the industry as a whole average at 0.7. With safety being deep-rooted in the company’s culture, the transition and implementation of new COVID-19 standards of safety were taken very seriously.
OFF THE RECORD:
SWAT has a nationwide reputation for completing jobs ahead of schedule and on budget. COVID-19 has put SWAT on the map for its ability to adapt to unforeseen changes. The safety department has tirelessly coordinated to create pandemic preparedness policies to help provide a smooth transition. Before each job, SWAT completes a Hazard and Risk Assessment with a safety plan that identifies all hazards associated with the job scope and puts preventative measures in place before employees begin work. SWAT’s core group of supervisors and internal hiring processes provide an extremely skilled workforce.