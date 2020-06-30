[Sponsored] For the Record: Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT)

SWAT has grown by 152% since 2016 and believes its outstanding safety management is one of the key components to SWAT’s success. Year after year, SWAT has been awarded for safety excellence by the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA), Golden Triangle Business Roundtable (GTBR), Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC), the Houston Area Safety Council (HASC), and the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana (SCSWL). In the past three years, SWAT has an industry TRIR average of 0.046 a, while the industry as a whole average at 0.7. With safety being deep-rooted in the company’s culture, the transition and implementation of new COVID-19 standards of safety were taken very seriously.