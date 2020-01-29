[Sponsored] Ahead of the curve: Why it pays to invest in employee development

Today, employee education and development sit high on the list of the most-desired benefits a company can offer. The more successful and capable your employees are, the better your business will be. Often, management assumes that providing training will lead to employees moving on to other companies, but this simply isn’t true. With proper training, employees feel valued and are happier in their jobs. Plus, a job that comes with training will attract a higher quality candidate. While training can certainly be costly, your East Baton Rouge Parish Library has digital courses to enhance your team, for free.

Employee development trains your current employees and highlights those who are likely to be promoted. A business librarian can help customize your company’s training program. To set up a consultation or ask a question, email smallbusiness@ebrpl.com or call 225.231.3750.

ATTRACT, RETAIN AND CREATE PROMOTABLE EMPLOYEES

Leadership Development:

Accel5 (Click program names to explore content)

Develop critical creative thinking, decision making, leadership and teamwork skills. The Digital Library gives free access to the best practices of the top business minds, including best-selling authors, professors, executives and entrepreneurs.

Lynda.com

Learn business, software, technology and creative skills to achieve personal and professional goals. The Digital Library gives free access to the Lynda.com video library of engaging, top-quality courses taught by recognized industry experts.

Technical Skills:

Treehouse

This project-based online learning program explores fundamental concepts through tutorials, quizzes and code challenges to build a job-ready portfolio. A supportive online community is always available to lend support and nudge you to keep going.

Learning Express

Develop your workforce with a comprehensive collection of test preparation tools, skill-building materials, and career resources. The Career Center delivers help to prepare for professional exams for licensing and certifications. The Adult Learning Center offers busy adults the tools to improve basic skills in reading, writing, and math. Access popular software tutorials and learn to use programs from Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, and the Windows and Macintosh operating systems. College students can access resources to strengthen academic skills, prepare for placement tests, and get ready for graduate school entrance exams.

Gale Courses

Get easy access to professional development, technology, and personal enrichment courses. Business professionals enhance their communication, entrepreneurship, human resources, management, manufacturing, and marketing skills. Learn computer and technology at any skill level, in software, computer applications, web design, and programming. Gale even has health and wellness offerings with certifications in topics from mental health and aging to pain management and nutrition.

Workforce Basics:

Cell-Ed

Strengthen your workforce and increase worker retention, performance, and engagement. Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, Cell-Ed helps retain and upskill workers anywhere with a smartphone or computer. Cell-Ed’s micro-learning courses and live coaches can effectively and affordably develop your team.

Click here to learn how to access these and other free resources.

