Marketing trends to try in 2023

Marketing technology is moving at the speed of light. It’s time to future-proof your digital marketing strategy by putting your customers’ needs at the forefront. What can you do now to prepare for a successful new year? Here is a list of our top three trends to implement in 2023.

Customer Service Through Social Media

As social media platforms expand e-commerce capabilities, the need for enhanced customer service within these tools is vital. Nearly 19% of U.S. social buyers completed their most recent purchase without ever leaving the social app. With customers purchasing directly on social, it’s not intuitive to seek customer care elsewhere. Additionally, a 2022 Consumer Trends Survey found that 20% of Gen Zers and nearly 25% of Millennials have contacted a brand on social media for customer service in the past three months.

Challenge yourself to create an experience that provides top-tier service on social media and improves response time to customer inquiries.

Maximize the Metaverse

While the metaverse may feel like it’s lightyears away from being a part of our daily lives, many organizations are already mapping out how these immersive virtual experiences could disrupt or improve their business. While practical usage or immediate return on investment might not be here yet, start experimenting with the metaverse to spot emerging trends your business could participate in and keep a close eye on other top performers in your industry.

Challenge yourself to learn how your company can benefit from the metaverse now to get a leg up on the competition.

Simplify Your Content

With attention spans continuing to shrink and short-form videos like TikToks and Instagram Reels dominating social feeds, there is no question that this format will continue to rise in popularity in the new year. Businesses must be able to deliver memorable content in short snippets to capture attention and harness purchasing power on mobile devices.

Challenge yourself to take your marketing priorities and simplify the messaging until you have clear and concise copy. Now if you can turn that copy into a dynamic short video, you’ll really leave your competition reeling.

The alternative …

If hopping on the latest digital trends or plunging into the metaverse isn’t at the top of your new year’s resolutions, don’t fret. Immersive experiences and artificial intelligence may be unavoidable forever, but the content that makes up the foundation of your digital marketing efforts will still continue to drive consistent results into the future. Continue to focus on a strong website experience, compelling content, employee advocacy, reputation management and frequent communication to keep growing your business into 2023 and beyond.