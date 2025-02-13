SME to host Excellence in Sales & Marketing Awards Luncheon, sponsored by SME-GBR

Sales & Marketing Executives (SME) will host the Excellence in Sales & Marketing Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 20, presented by Hancock Whitney. The event will feature a cocktail reception sponsored by Campus Federal Credit Union and will honor professionals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to their field.

This year’s Excellence honorees include leaders from Woman’s Hospital, Marriott, Benny’s Car Wash, Guarantee Restoration Services, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, and Emergent Method. Additionally, Holly Andrews of The Moran Group will receive the Visionary Leadership Award, and Laurie Pierce of COX Media will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Reserve your seat today!