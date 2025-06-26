Small business success starts at the library: Free resources you can’t afford to miss

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

If you’re a small business owner in East Baton Rouge Parish, your next big break could start at the library. Beginning July 8, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library – partnering with The Alliance – is launching the Small Business Engine Series, a free workshop program designed to help local entrepreneurs grow, market and fund their ventures without spending a dime.

Facilitated by Stuart Gilly, CEO of The Alliance – a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering small businesses – the series offers expert-led guidance that could save participants thousands in consulting fees.

Did you know that more than half of the private-sector workforce in East Baton Rouge Parish works for small businesses? The library recognizes this critical economic ecosystem and is committed to providing accessible resources that can transform local entrepreneurship.

The inaugural “Marketing Starter Kit” workshop will bring together top local marketing experts from award-winning agencies including SASSO, TILT, ThreeSixtyEight, Gatorworks, CLB Consulting, The Day Group and Melara Enterprises. These industry professionals will provide insider knowledge on critical pre-agency marketing strategies, while revealing free tools and resources available through the library that can help both aspiring and established business owners maximize their marketing potential.

The library’s workshop series will continue in the coming months, covering essential topics like business planning and capital acquisition. Each session features local subject matter experts who are dedicated to supporting the small business community.

“We’re not just offering workshops,” says Assistant Library Director Mary Stein. “We’re creating a collaborative platform where entrepreneurs can access expert knowledge, critical resources and networking opportunities – all at no cost.”

Upcoming workshops include:

July 8: Marketing Starter Kit: What to Do Before You Hire an Agency

Marketing Starter Kit: What to Do Before You Hire an Agency August12: Building Your Business Plan

Building Your Business Plan August 27: Capitalizing Your Business via Investors or Grants

Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your business’s future. Mark your calendars, grab your library card and get ready to unlock your entrepreneurial potential. Sign up for the marketing workshop today.

Beyond in-person events, the library offers powerful tools to support business development. One standout is Statista, a premier market and consumer data platform. With a library card, entrepreneurs gain free access to in-depth reports like Advertising and Marketing to Generation Z in the United States and TikTok Marketing—each normally retailing for $495. These reports provide valuable insight into market trends, consumer behavior and industry benchmarks that can inform real-world strategies.

Other digital tools include LinkedIn Learning and Gale Presents: Udemy, which offer on-demand courses in topics like digital advertising, financial forecasting and business management. Whether you’re learning how to boost your online presence or create a pitch deck for investors, you can do it anytime, from anywhere, for free.

Explore these and more free resources for entrepreneurs at ebrpl.com/digital-library.

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your existing business to the next level, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library has the tools, connections and expert guidance to help you succeed.