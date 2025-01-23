Shaping Baton Rouge: Insights from Business Report’s 7th Annual Roundtable

Sponsored Content

BATON ROUGE STANDS at a pivotal moment in its journey. From navigating economic uncertainty to adapting to rapid technological advancements and shifting workforce dynamics, the city’s leaders have faced extraordinary challenges. Through resilience and innovation, they continue to pave the way for a stronger, more sustainable future.

As 2025 approached, Business Report hosted its seventh annual Roundtable. The event provides a space for Baton Rouge’s visionaries to reflect on the hurdles they’ve overcome and share insights into the strategies shaping their industries. This year’s discussions will focus on future-proofing businesses, leveraging new technologies, attracting and retaining top talent, and ensuring long-term growth.

This edition features insights from leaders focused on shaping Baton Rouge’s future. They discuss the challenges they’ve tackled, the lessons they’ve learned, and the bold steps they are taking to ensure a thriving tomorrow for our city.

Panelists include Carlo MacDonald, President & CEO, Exigo Technology Services; Jane Verret, President & CEO, Campus Federal Credit Union; Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge and Lake Charles; Lionel Johnson Jr., Major of St. Gabriel.

Read the full section below