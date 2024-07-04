Roots: Regions Bank established in 1970

LOOKING BACK

Regions Bank began serving the people and businesses of Louisiana after the acquisition of Secor Bank. For more than a generation, Regions has been proud of its service to individual consumers and local employers. Today, the company’s leadership is even more excited about the future. From digital banking innovations to custom-tailored financial guidance, Regions is working to combine the best in personal service with the latest in technology. The result is more convenient financial advice and solutions, whether in the palm of your hand or as a result of in-depth conversations with locally based financial professionals.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOUR TEAM?

At Regions, our mission statement is to make life better in the communities we serve. That mission, coupled with our core values, guides our associates to serve the financial goals of our customers and support our communities through robust community engagement efforts.

WHAT IS YOUR MISSION OR PHILOSOPHY?

Regions makes life better. More than just a corporate tagline, it’s at the center of every decision we make. It is the guiding principle behind the products we develop and the services we offer. It is the foundation for every customer relationship that we form. The result is that we create shared value for the customers and the communities we serve.

HOW HAS YOUR BUSINESS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS?

The impact of technology on our clients’ business operations has been a significant change. We’re continuing to invest in innovative ways to serve our customers. Earlier this year, Regions Bank was recognized by FORTUNE® magazine as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024. The list highlights companies that are on the forefront of innovation in the U.S.

WHAT IS YOUR FOCUS FOR THE FUTURE?

In Baton Rouge, we are focused on building strong relationships with our clients and providing advice and guidance to meet their unique financial goals. We’ll continue to give back to the communities in which we live through volunteerism and philanthropy. Many of our associates serve on numerous nonprofit boards and committees across this area as an opportunity to push Baton Rouge forward. Additionally, we’ll continue our work connecting people with financial education through Regions Next Steps.

400 CONVENTION ST., SUITE 900 • BATON ROUGE, LA 70802 • 225.388.2761 • REGIONS.COM

