Roots: Parish Construction & Roofing established in 2020

EXPERIENCE & EXPERTISE

Parish Construction and Roofing is a true local company founded by Ryan Theriot, Richard Tilley, Joe Morales, Trent Davis, and Matt Moscona. It’s also a true

“team” effort as each partner is an expert in their respective fields. The company was designed to be a differentiator in the growing market, combining 30-plus years of expertise in construction, roofing and mold remediation.

WHAT ARE SOME GUIDING PRINCIPLES THAT HAVE SHAPED YOUR CULTURE?

Honesty and transparency. Having fun, smiling, and enjoying the people you work with on a daily basis are at the core of our culture. We believe in contributing to the greater good of our community, and we encourage our team to explore opportunities to contribute to, participate in, and partner with organizations that embrace education, empathy and enterprise.

WHAT IS MOST REWARDING ABOUT YOUR WORK?

Seeing the satisfaction that a good job brings to the client. It’s a great feeling to be able to provide them with solutions by providing quality practices, effective communication, and excellent customer service.

HOW HAS YOUR BUSINESS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS?

Merging different trades has allowed the company to help the client in several ways. Using multiple subs can be confusing, so being a one-stop shop creates an easier path to completing a project.

WHAT ARE SOME NEW PLANS OR PROJECTS ON THE HORIZON?

17830 LAVO LANE • BATON ROUGE, LA 70810 • 225.364.1007 • PARISHBUILT.COM

