Roots: LSU Online & Continuing Education Professional Development established in 1924

MARKETABLE NEW SKILLS – ONLINE, ON SITE OR ON CAMPUS

Created in 1924 by LSU President Thomas Boyd, LSU Continuing Education celebrates its 100th year of excellence in education. Learners take single courses or stack them for a complete certificate of in-demand skills.

LSU CE offers a full range of popular courses, including:

• Fundamentals of Supervision

• Essentials of Project Management

• Effective Business Communication

WHAT IS SPECIAL OR UNIQUE ABOUT YOUR ORGANIZATION?

We teach in-demand, sustainable skills that are immediately applicable on the job. Our

instructors are working industry leaders in their space and we continuously vet courses

and add to our catalogue as the marketplace changes. Companies and learners of LSU

Continuing Education Professional Development see tangible results right away—from new skills they can use immediately on the job, to job title changes and promotions.

WHAT IS A SIGNIFICANT CHANGE YOU’VE EXPERIENCED?

In the past 5 years, we have increased our portfolio to include online access, providing options for learners on the go and companies that would like to offer a variety of growth opportunities to employees.

WHAT ARE SOME FUTURE PROJECTS OR PLANS?

We continuously create custom courses for companies that want to tailor an on-site course for their needs, and we are always expanding our offerings into new and emerging fields, such as the five certificate courses in legal medical cannabis education.

