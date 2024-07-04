Roots: Louisiana Office Solutions Company established in 1936

DEEPLY ROOTED

In 1936, brothers-in-law Winston Genius and Fielding Phillips established Louisiana Office Solutions Company with a $500 loan from Laurie LeBeau Genius. From the company’s first location on Convention Street, office supplies were delivered by bicycle. In the late 1960s, LOSCO relocated 3 miles east of downtown, finally settling down at the current location of Florida at Lobdell in 2008. LOSCO is family and employee owned. Recently, LOSCO became woman owned and operated. The board of directors averages over 35 years of office products experience.

WHAT DRIVES YOUR CULTURE?

“Family first” and “exceptional service” are our core values. Since most of our employees have worked here for decades, we are not just coworkers, but family. LOSCO strives to provide exceptional service from the easy ordering process, to quick and accurate delivery, to industry specific and clear billing.

WHO IS YOUR MARKET?

Everyone, but we are primarily in the B2B market. Some companies consume mostly

office supplies and others water and breakroom supplies. Having the largest furniture showroom in the state helps local customers try out furniture options before ordering. Each summer, parents sing our praises when buying school supplies.

HOW HAS YOUR BUSINESS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS?

Driven by changes in technology, the office products mix has changed greatly. Sales of ribbons and diskettes have been replaced by toner and bottled water. Orders that were placed primarily by phone are now transmitted by email or placed on our website. Furniture in the past was simple and functional, but has evolved to be ergonomically designed to promote comfort, safety and productivity with style.

WHAT IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF YOUR MISSION?

We want to encourage people to buy from diverse locally owned small businesses. It is important for our community. We love our neighbors and strive to help their businesses to grow. Isn’t that what friends are for?

7643 FLORIDA BLVD. • BATON ROUGE, LA 70806 • 225.927.1110 • LOSCO.COM

