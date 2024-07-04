Roots: Louisiana Dental Plan established in 1989

IN THE BEGINNING

LDP was incorporated in 1989 by Dan Jumonville to give its members access to dental services from participating providers at discounted fees. The company is family owned by Dan, son Ryan Jumonville, and daughter M’Elaine Wright. Dan’s granddaughter, Kendall Hollingsworth, is the Chief Operating Officer.

LDP is a Louisiana registered Discount Medical Plan which provides valuable savings to its members. Membership is available to individuals and families with direct online enrollment and through participating employer groups. Employees and customers of Peoples Health, Blue Cross, and the Louisiana State Group, among others, have enjoyed the benefits of LDP.

WHAT ARE SOME GUIDING PRINCIPLES THAT HAVE SHAPED YOUR CULTURE?

We have always operated on the principles of family and community. We have a tight-knit family and our employees are an extension of that. We also believe in giving back to the community and supporting local businesses. We are passionate about supporting local charities, especially the BR chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. It is close to our hearts as we lost a beloved family member to CF in 2020.

WHAT IS MOST REWARDING ABOUT WORKING AT YOUR COMPANY?

The most rewarding thing about our business is our history of helping people. We believe that a healthy, happy smile shouldn’t be a luxury, but should be available to everyone.

HOW HAS YOUR BUSINESS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS?

The rising costs of dental care and procedures have presented significant challenges for Louisianans. We take great pride in ensuring that members of LDP receive the highest quality of care at prices they can afford. A million dollar smile doesn’t have to cost a million dollars.

WHAT ARE SOME NEW PLANS OR PROJECTS ON THE HORIZON?

We look forward to growing our network of credentialed dental providers throughout the state, and we hope to provide service to business owners both large and small, who want to provide dental benefits to their employees.

3636 S. SHERWOOD FOREST BLVD., SUITE 440 • BATON ROUGE, LA 70809 • 225.291.3077 • LOUISIANADENTALPLAN.COM

