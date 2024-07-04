Roots: Cypress Roofing established in 2019

FOUNDED ON FAITH & FAMILY

Cypress Roofing, which was founded by Caprice Cline and her children, Joshua, Samantha and Alexandra, celebrates its 5-year anniversary in July. After Josh moved away, the company became a 100% woman-owned business. “We started this business to help people,” says Caprice. I know it sounds cliché, but this has been our motivation from the very first day. We are a company that values faith, family, honesty and integrity—not just the bottom line.”

WHAT ARE SOME GUIDING PRINCIPLES THAT HAVE SHAPED YOUR CULTURE?

We believe the most important thing we can do as humans is to give back to others and our community. We are involved in our church and local community through the Chamber and Rotary. One important way we help our customers is through the process of working with insurance companies. We also specialize in working with Realtors and management companies in making the repair and replacement process easy.

HOW HAS YOUR BUSINESS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS?

We have grown from our original four to a company of almost 25 employees. We opened our commercial division more than a year ago and are experiencing great success in this area. We have gone from replacing one to two roofs a week to 8-12. God has richly blessed us. Many of our customers have become dear friends. We always say that relationships are what’s most important and roofs are just the lagniappe of getting to meet great people.

WHAT ARE SOME NEW PLANS OR PROJECTS ON THE HORIZON?

We have purchased property for a new office in Gonzales. Being from the area, it’s important to us to continue to invest in our community

1802 S. SONNY AVE. • GONZALES, LA 70737 • 225.450.5507 • CYPRESSROOFINGLA.COM

