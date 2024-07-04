Roots: Benny’s Carwash established in 1951

ALL IN THE FAMILY

The Alford family opened Benny’s Car Wash in 1951 and has seen the company grow to nine locations in the Greater Baton Rouge area, many with additional services including oil changes, gasoline stations and convenience stores. With strong ties to the community, Alford family members have all attended school, lived and worked in the Baton Rouge area. Led by Benny, Jason and Justin Alford, the family today has a fourth generation member (Helen Alford) working daily in the business.

WHAT ARE SOME GUIDING PRINCIPLES THAT HAVE SHAPED YOUR CULTURE?

We believe in treating everyone with respect. We are more than just a business … we want to help our staff succeed and we always treat our customers with professionalism. Our goal is to make Baton Rouge a better place for everyone.

WHAT IS MOST REWARDING ABOUT WORKING AT YOUR COMPANY?

The best reward is to see others succeed. There are doctors, architects, lawyers and other professionals in our community who once worked at Benny’s. It is a great feeling to witness that success. We also have staff members who started working with us at a young age and are still here … one who has been with us for 31 years.

HOW HAS YOUR BUSINESS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS?

Our model of washing cars has changed a lot since 1951. At that time, we would wash the outside and vacuum the inside while the customer waited in the lobby area. Now, most of our customers remain in the vehicle and ride through the car wash, which is faster and more convenient. We understand that people are often in a hurry so we are always innovating and developing ways to make our process fast and reliable.

WHAT ARE SOME NEW PLANS OR PROJECTS ON THE HORIZON?

Benny’s plans to keep expanding. We are building a new convenience store next to the car wash on Lee Drive, and we will soon have car washes in Baker and Zachary. We also invest in our existing locations. In the past six years, we have remodeled all nine of our current locations and updated them with the latest technology.

9611B AIRLINE HWY. • BATON ROUGE, LA 70815 • 225.927.7181 • BENNYSCARWASH.COM

