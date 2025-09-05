Restoring confidence and health: Dr. Lindsey Fauveau of Woman’s Hospital explains the DIEP flap procedure

Sponsored by Woman’s Hospital

At Woman’s Hospital, breast cancer care is about more than treatment — it’s also about restoring confidence and quality of life. Our team of specialized breast surgeons — Dr. Cecilia Cuntz, Dr. Lindsey Fauveau and Dr. Jamie Patterson — work closely with each patient to help them find the path that best supports their healing and recovery.

Breast reconstruction is most commonly performed using two primary methods: implant-based and autologous procedures. Autologous procedures use the patient’s own tissue, while implant-based reconstruction uses medical-grade implants. Both approaches are available at Woman’s Hospital, allowing each patient to choose the option that best aligns with their individual needs, preferences and treatment plan.

One advanced option for those who qualify is the DIEP (Deep Inferior Epigastric Peforator) flap procedure, which uses a patient’s own tissue to restore the breast after surgery. During this procedure, the team of specialized breast surgeons works alongside reconstructive plastic surgeons to remove and reconstruct the breast.

“The DIEP flap is a highly advanced, autologous reconstruction technique,” explains Dr. Fauveau. “We use the patient’s own tissue, including fat and blood vessels from the abdomen, to reconstruct the breast. This approach offers a more natural look and feel, and often results in a flatter abdomen.”

Woman’s Hospital is uniquely positioned to offer this procedure. The DIEP flap was pioneered in Louisiana in 1992, giving Woman’s team of breast and plastic surgeons extensive experience through strong regional training.

“Our team of breast surgical oncologists and reconstructive plastic surgeons brings more than 30 years of combined experience performing this procedure,” says Dr. Fauveau. “Patients in Baton Rouge and beyond benefit from a legacy of expertise that is rare elsewhere in the country.”

To determine if a woman is a candidate for the DIEP flap procedure, the team at Woman’s Hospital uses advanced imaging and thorough evaluations to carefully assess each patient’s abdominal blood vessels and overall health, ensuring the best possible outcome.

“Prior surgeries, especially those involving the abdomen, can affect eligibility,” she notes. “But with modern, minimally invasive techniques, many women — even those with previous surgeries — may still qualify.”

Recovery typically ranges from six to eight weeks.

“Our patients appreciate the natural appearance and the peace of mind that comes with using their own tissue,” Dr. Fauveau shares. “Many also value not having to return for implant replacements years down the line.”

At Woman’s Hospital, a dedicated team of breast specialists — including experienced nurses and surgical staff — provides a wide range of comprehensive surgical solutions.

“We have tremendous staff and a dedicated breast team, which is special because they are committed to the cause, and this is what they do every day. We pride ourselves on a smooth, collaborative approach that ensures patients feel supported at every stage,” says Dr. Fauveau. “From the initial consultation to recovery, our focus is on high-quality, evidence-based care in a supportive environment.”

For women facing breast cancer, the extensive team at Woman’s Hospital offers hope, healing and a renewed sense of self.

Visit womans.org to learn more.