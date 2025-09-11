Put fraud in check with UCB, sponsored by United Community Bank

Behind the scenes, United Community Bank uses advanced technology to give businesses the power to put fraud in check. Check fraud is on the rise, leaving lasting impacts on the operations, finances, and reputation of numerous businesses. The most effective way to combat fraud is through proactive detection, and this is where UCB can help. At no cost to UCB business checking account holders, transactions and patterns are monitored for activity that appears abnormal. If there’s a check that seems out of the ordinary, UCB’s system brings it to your attention. These tools are important but not foolproof—UCB encourages business owners to check balances and review transactions regularly. When technology and your own vigilance work together, it creates a stronger safety net against scams.

Click here to learn more and sign up for UCB’s fraud prevention programs, like Positive Pay. Member FDIC.