Prioritizing safety in the landscaping industry

Landscaping may seem like a relatively low-risk occupation, but the reality is that the horticultural services industry is considered a moderately dangerous field by OSHA. Landscaping companies must be proactive in addressing these risks to protect their workers and the public.

Mullin, which specializes in commercial and industrial landscaping, has made safety its top priority. As Paul Crocker, maintenance division manager at Mullin, explains, “Safety is at the top of our core value filters that we run every decision through.”

This safety-first mindset is evident throughout Mullin’s operations. Every day begins with a safety huddle where crews stretch and review safety protocols, ensuring that safety is always top of mind. Weekly tailgate talks dive deeper into specific safety topics, keeping crews engaged and informed.

Mullin also partners with a third-party safety consultant to regularly audit job sites, providing an unbiased assessment of safety practices. “Having that expert, that fresh set of eyes, is invaluable,” Crocker says. “They provide essential guidance, helping us stay aligned with best practice safety procedures and keeping our team educated on the latest industry standards.”

These audits cover everything from personal protective equipment (PPE) to the condition of tools and machinery, ensuring Mullin adheres to the highest safety standards. This thorough approach helps prevent accidents before they occur, safeguarding both the workforce and the public.

Comprehensive training is another key component of Mullin’s safety program. Employees are required to demonstrate proficiency with equipment before being allowed to operate it, and recertification takes place multiple times per year.

This focus on equipment handling and spatial awareness is critical to reducing complacency. As Crocker notes, “When people get comfortable, they can get complacent, and that’s when accidents happen.”

Beyond training, Mullin incentivizes employees for maintaining a strong safety record. Through the audit process, employees can earn rewards such as cash bonuses, new work boots, and other incentives for their commitment to safety.

“It’s not just about following the rules,” says Crocker. “We want to reward the people who are truly embracing our safety culture.”

Mullin’s commitment to safety extends beyond its workforce. In high-traffic commercial and industrial environments, the company goes above and beyond to protect the public. Strict protocols are in place for barricading work zones, using visual indicators like cones and reflective vests, and ensuring that all equipment guards are securely in place.

For example, Mullin’s use of remote-controlled mowers on industrial jobs allows crews to safely manage steep embankments and avoid hazards like traffic, ensuring both worker and public safety.

By prioritizing safety in all aspects of its operations, Mullin has created a culture where safety isn’t just a set of rules—it’s a mindset. “We’re strict on the little details,” says Crocker. “That’s what keeps people in the safety mindset, even when no one is watching.”

At Mullin, safety isn’t just a set of rules—it’s a commitment embedded in every aspect of the company’s culture. From daily safety huddles to incentivizing safe practices, Mullin ensures that every team member is protected, valued, and empowered to work confidently. To learn more about Mullin’s services, visit mullinlandscape.com or call 225.650.7387.