Payroll HR Tip of the Week, sponsored by Highflyer Payroll: Your employees’ mental health

Do you have an employee who says the stress of the job is affecting their mental health? Here’s how you should handle it.

This employee may just need to talk through their concerns and get your help prioritizing or delegating. They may, for example, feel like every single thing on their to-do list is life or death by Friday at close of business, when that’s not really the case. Some manager guidance can go a long way, especially for your employees who are usually self-directed.

On the other hand, the stress and mental health effects the employee describes may rise to the level of a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In this case, we would recommend beginning the interactive process to determine what, if anything, can be done to accommodate them so that the essential functions of the job get done according to your standards and the employee is able to keep working. As part of this conversation, you can request a doctor’s note to substantiate the disability.

