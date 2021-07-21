Payroll HR Tip of the Week, sponsored by Highflyer Payroll: Writing up employees with performance issues

When it comes to writing up employees with performance issues, how quickly should they be written up?

We recommend addressing the performance issue with the employee as soon as possible. First, feedback is more effective the more quickly it’s delivered. Waiting to provide feedback increases the likelihood that the employee won’t remember what they did wrong and that they may make the same mistake again. Second, waiting to provide feedback risks sending the wrong message.

