Payroll HR Tip of the Week, sponsored by Highflyer Payroll: Employee handbook

Having an employee handbook is a must. Your handbook serves two important purposes: letting your employees know what you expect of them, and protecting your business in case there is a dispute. An employee handbook can be as simple or as complex as you want, but there are some general approaches, depending upon the nature of your business, that you should consider.
According to the Small Business Administration, your handbook might include:
- non-disclosure agreements
- anti-discrimination policies
- safety and security information
- compensation and benefit information
- work schedules
- vacation and leave information
- standards of conduct
- general employee information
