Payroll HR Tip of the Week, sponsored by Highflyer Payroll: Employee handbook

Having an employee handbook is a must. Your handbook serves two important purposes: letting your employees know what you expect of them, and protecting your business in case there is a dispute. An employee handbook can be as simple or as complex as you want, but there are some general approaches, depending upon the nature of your business, that you should consider.

According to the Small Business Administration, your handbook might include:

non-disclosure agreements

anti-discrimination policies

safety and security information

compensation and benefit information

work schedules

vacation and leave information

standards of conduct

general employee information

Click here to read more.