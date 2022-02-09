Payroll HR Tip of the Week, sponsored by Highflyer Payroll: Basic steps of a harassment investigation

When an employer receives a harassment claim, they have a legal obligation to conduct a thorough investigation. This includes the following steps:

Select an interviewer. Typically, this person would be an impartial manager, company officer, or HR representative who will treat the situation as fairly as possible. The investigation can and should be conducted and closed within three days. Speak with the employee who made the complaint (if you know who they are), the accused employee, and any witnesses they name. Questions should be unbiased, open-ended, and prepared in advance. It’s also important not to promise a particular outcome to employees participating in the investigation.

Click here for more details.