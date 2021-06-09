Payroll HR Tip of the Week, sponsored by Highflyer Payroll: Asking applicants about reasonable accommodations

A client recently asked us if they could ask applicants if they need a reasonable accommodation to perform the job. The answer is no. For the most part, asking an applicant whether they need an accommodation would constitute a pre-employment disability inquiry, which is prohibited under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Before making an offer of employment, you should only ask whether the applicant can perform the essential functions of the job with or without accommodation. Click here to learn more about what should be discussed.