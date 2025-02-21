Patriotism, Partnership, and Our Energy Challenge, sponsored by the LSU Institute for Energy Innovation

The LSU Institute for Energy Innovation is hosting a special discussion and philosophical presentation led by Dr. Tom Morris on Thursday, Feb. 27.

“Patriotism, Partnership and Our Energy Challenge” will take place at 6 p.m. in the Energy, Coast & Environmental Building on the LSU campus.

Morris will discuss the core ideas and values behind the founding of our nation for a nonpartisan understanding of what patriotism means in our time and what it suggests for tackling some of our most daunting problems.

The talk features philosophical and practical insights to help you make both your business and your community more creative and healthy places of positive partnership, where people work together in new ways for the greater good of all.

The event is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to register.