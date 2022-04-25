Ochsner Baton Rouge: Virtual care platform revolutionizes treatment

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Telehealth bridged the gap between patients and health care providers, providing opportunities for video consultations in a seamless and efficient manner. But while Telehealth has achieved much, it only goes so far. In many cases, a doctor still needs to examine a patient to determine the best treatment path forward.

Now, a new technology being piloted at Ochsner Baton Rouge could redefine the way health care institutions provide virtual care. Ochsner Health’s neurology practice is deploying Hippo Virtual Care, a hands-free, voice-activated headset that allows an onsite clinician to examine a patient while communicating in real time with a remote physician.

“It’s revolutionary in terms of allowing us to extend our physicians’ capabilities,” says Regional Medical Director Aldo Russo, MD. “The technology has a wide range of uses, all of them increasing the level of care we can provide to our patients.”

In one scenario, the Hippo technology allows a clinician such as a nurse, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant to examine a patient while wearing a sophisticated head camera that sends live information to the patient’s off-site physician. The hands-free, voice-activated device allows the onsite clinician to physically examine the patient, providing valuable data and video in real time.