New contemporary home for sale in Materra subdivision, sponsored by LaFosse Construction

This contemporary single-story home in Materra features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home includes Quartzite countertops and rich wood flooring. A unique highlight is the study off of the master bedroom enclosed by barn doors. Step outside to the fenced-in courtyard where a large covered porch provides ideal space for entertaining or unwinding in privacy. Additional features include a washer, dryer and refrigerator, making this home move-in ready. To sweeten the deal, enjoy a $7,500 allowance toward closing costs when using the preferred lender. Call Lori Bergstresser for more information or to request a private showing at 225.505.3705. Click here to view the listing.