MissionBR: Supporting new mothers with compassion and expertise

Sponsored by Cradle and Bliss Consulting

Cradle and Bliss provides much needed support for new mothers. Still a newborn itself, Cradle and Bliss Postpartum and Infant Care Consulting has already made an impact in the Baton Rouge area by delivering non-medical services with professional nursing expertise. Each service offered is delivered with compassion and tailored support for mothers and families facing postpartum challenges.

Cradle & Bliss empowers families during the early stages of parenting by creating an environment of support, education, and confidence to alleviate maternal stress and establish a reliable support system. By offering non-medical postpartum care, lactation support, and education, they equip families with the essential tools for a successful start in parenthood.

“After leaving the hospital, many moms feel like they have no one to turn to for advice, as they may not have the desire to follow traditional norms often suggested by friends and family or may simply lack support altogether,” says Kayla Anderson, a registered nurse with experience caring for pregnant and postpartum patients.

Anderson even makes house calls and provides overnight care. Other services such as meal prep, house cleaning, and laundry services, all have the same goal – to provide new mothers with a dependable support system.

