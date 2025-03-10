MissionBR: Expanding access to quality education for all

Sponsored by New Schools for Baton Rouge

The mission of New Schools for Baton Rouge is clear: to ensure every student in Baton Rouge has access to an excellent education. NSBR firmly believes that every child deserves a great school, regardless of where they live or their level of financial resources, and that every family should have the option to choose a high-quality program that best meets their children’s needs.

To achieve this, the non-profit organization focuses on three main areas:

Fostering high-quality seat growth by supporting the launch of new, high performing charter schools, aiding the expansion of successful existing charter schools, and collaborating with state and district initiatives to facilitate school turnaround efforts with proven operators.

Investing in school improvement and leadership development initiatives to cultivate high-quality schools and engaging school leaders.

Building a robust teacher talent pipeline for charter school classrooms.

Led by CEO Dr. Noemi Donoso, New Schools for Baton Rouge works with civic, community and educational partners to create a community-wide ecosystem that prioritizes students’ needs and empowers their communities to ensure their schools are designed with those they serve in mind.

