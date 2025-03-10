MissionBR: EBR Parish Library’s role in community connection & innovation

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

East Baton Rouge Parish Library stays relevant as a community partner with its expanding portfolio of services. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is far more than a place to find books these days. The library connects people to information, resources, materials, technology and experiences to make a positive difference in their lives.

The library offers services for residents of all ages, from birth to senior citizens and everyone in between. “That makes us unique,” says Andrew Tadman, reference services coordinator. “There’s literally nowhere else that you can find such a diverse offering under one roof. The staff who work here are mission driven. To get into the field of work, you must really enjoy helping people.”

The EBR Parish Library is a center of learning, knowledge, literacy, communication, culture, creativity, discovery and enjoyment for all people. Case in point – their branches offer digital literacy training nearly every day and often serve in an unofficial tech support role for many in the community. “We help them on our public computers with applying for jobs, applying for benefits and a host of other services,” Tadman says.

One of the more popular offerings is the library’s “Wi-Fi 2 Geaux” hot spot lending program, offering more than 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots available for checkout. And through their numerous meeting rooms, the library provides a community gathering place for both small and large groups. The smaller study rooms are available on a first come, first-serve basis, while the larger spaces can be reserved for free by nonprofits, hobbyist groups, HOAs, corporate entities and others needing a place to train or hold meetings.

Additionally, the technology lab at the Main Library at Goodwood can be used for technology training. “At the end of the day, we provide a unique and much needed service to the community,” Tadman says.

Visit ebrpl.com to learn more.