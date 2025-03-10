MissionBR: Connecting Baton Rouge job seekers to high-demand careers

Sponsored by EmployBR

EmployBR connects Baton Rouge job seekers with the industries that need them most. EmployBR provides a vital link in the workforce development space by connecting job seekers with the employers who need them most in the healthcare, finance, construction and petrochemical industries.

Through federal, state and local partnerships, EmployBR offers resume assistance, training programs and job placement support. In 2024, they launched a Certified Nursing Assistant Training Pilot Program in collaboration with the mayor’s office, HEART Academy and Rosebud Training Program, providing free training to eligible parish citizens.

About 80 participants have already graduated from the program. “Those deemed eligible were trained to be CNAs at these two facilities at no cost,” says Amanda Stanley, chief administrator of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding that supports the group. “We covered the tuition and provided assistance with uniforms, transportation etc.”

Employ BR uses economic data from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, participates in Baton Rouge Health District quarterly meetings and collaborates with local community colleges to foster one united overriding goal – to provide residents of EBR with clear pathways to skilled jobs in rapidly expanding local industries.

Visit employbr.com to learn more.