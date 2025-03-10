MissionBR: Advocating for early education and a stronger future

Sponsored by The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children

The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children advances policies that ensure Louisiana’s children are ready for success in school and in life. The need is great, as there are over 100,000 at-risk children from birth to four years old who don’t have access to quality early childhood education.

The statewide organization steeps all its work in research and data. “We’re a resource for policy makers, parents, families and early educators who want to know what it takes to develop smart policies on the behalf of children and their families,” says Libbie Sonnier, CEO of the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization.

To date, the Institute has ushered in historic state funding increases through Louisiana’s Child Care Assistance Program. “We also supported a $21 million per year millage in New Orleans that improves access to early childhood education, as well as helped to establish the Early Childhood Education Fund to incentivize local investment through matching state dollars,” Sonnier says.

At the end of the day, the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children believes that successful children are necessary and vital for a stronger Louisiana.

Visit policyinstitutela.org to learn more.