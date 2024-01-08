Meal of the Month, sponsored by SoLou: Crab & Brie Grilled Cheese

Cheers to a delicious and exciting New Year! Indulge your tastebuds in a culinary symphony at SoLou with the Crab & Brie Grilled Cheese. Picture succulent crab meat dancing with rich, gooey Brie between perfectly grilled slices of brioche bread. Paired with a warm bowl of tomato basil soup, this combination creates the ultimate comfort meal. Embrace the New Year with SoLou’s Southern-inspired food, drinks, and atmosphere. Eat local and experience comfort food like never before. Click here to view SoLou’s full menu or make a reservation.