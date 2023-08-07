Meal of the Month, sponsored by Making Raving Fans: Lobster Fête

It’s back and better than ever before! Consider it a southern staple, but with a touch of elegance. This dish consists of lobster deviled eggs garnished with Cajun caviar and Zapp’s. This is just one of four courses offered by Jubans for $60 for this year’s Lobster Fête. Sister restaurants SoLou and Portobello’s are also offering three courses for $30. This multi-course celebration of lobster is something you don’t want to miss, and is available throughout the month of August. Click here to book a reservation or view the online menu.