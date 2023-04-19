Making a positive impact on the communities they serve [sponsored]

As an external auditor, Jeremy Aydell had the opportunity to work with many businesses. The experience opened his eyes to the benefits of being a business owner and he decided it was something he wanted to do himself.

Aydell and his wife Lori both had backgrounds in accounting and finance and were confident they could succeed in the business world. So when they had a chance to become a Sport Clips franchisee in 2010, they jumped on it.

“I wanted to invest in something that was recession proof, that you couldn’t outsource or buy on the internet,” Aydell says. “A haircut was the service that came to my mind, and Sport Clips was by far the most appealing concept. It was fun and the company shared the same values that we have—most notably, to treat others the way they want to be treated.”

Since opening their first Sport Clips franchise in 2010 in Denham Springs, the Aydells have grown to 15 locations in Louisiana and Mississippi, with their 16th expected to open later this year in Central’s Shoe Creek development at 14375 Grand Settlement Blvd., Suite C.

