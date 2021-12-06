Make an impact: 3 reasons to shop local this holiday season

Sponsored by Visit Baton Rouge

This year, major retailers are struggling with their supply chain, and shoppers feel the pressure. Visit Baton Rouge shares some real benefits to shopping locally.

1. Skip the supply chain issues and bolster our economy: When you shop at locally owned, independent businesses, more money is kept in the community because local businesses often purchase from other local businesses, service providers and farms. Buying locally helps grow other businesses as well as our region’s tax base. You can feel good knowing you are supporting our economy.

2. Create community: Shopping locally just feels better. While ordering online may be convenient, there is just no magic in a click. When we venture out to local stores, not only do we boost our local economy, we get to see friends and neighbors we missed last year, allowing us to connect with others and experience the true spirit of the holidays. This year, take your out-of-town family and guests to local restaurants and shops to share our unique food and culture.

3. Support families: When you buy from a small business, you’re supporting individuals with a high level of ethics, who treat their employees like family because they often are a family. Local shopping helps you give more unique, meaningful gifts for the holiday season.

Where to shop: Local stores selling local goods.

— B.R.E.A.D.A Redstick Farmers Market

— Small Business Saturday

— Monthly Makers Markets

— New local shops

— Baton Rouge’s new Art Gallery in the BTR Airport

— B.R.A.S.S.

— Circa 1857, a downtown shop that carries local goods from local artists

Local artisans make it easy: The first three Saturdays in December, find something original for everyone on your list at the Baton Rouge Arts Market at the Red Stick Farmers Market downtown. Pick up everything from art and jewelry to toys, ceramics and handmade goods from 8 a.m. to noon at Fifth and Main streets downtown.

Click here to find all the best places to keep it local this holiday season.