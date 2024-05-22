LYNX by CATS provides easy & reliable way to get around Baker

Sponsored by Capital Area Transit System

LYNX by CATS is the popular on-demand public transportation service available to Baker residents, which provides a convenient and reliable mode of transportation for residents to get anywhere around Baker without needing a car. Since its launch two years ago, LYNX has provided 120,000 rides.

Popular destinations include the grocery store, doctor’s appointments, school and work. LYNX will also connect riders to the closest bus stop, making it easier than ever before for residents to get where they need to go. The micro-transit service has been so successful that CATS leaders would like to see it expand to other parts of the parish in the future.

“As LYNX continues to redefine public transportation in Baker, our vision extends beyond,” says CATS CEO Theo Richards. “Expanding to other parts of Baton Rouge is the next step in our mission to provide convenient, affordable and inclusive transit solutions for all residents, enhancing mobility and connectivity across the parish.”

LYNX service hours are Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Most LYNX vehicles are WAV certified (wheel-chair accessible vehicles).

CATS has made it easy to request a ride. Scan the QR code to download the LYNX by CATS

app or call 225.267.9080 to book over the phone.

Some key benefits of LYNX include:

Accessibility: Rides costs only $1.75 each. Extra passengers can be added to the trip for $0.35 each. Seniors ages 62 and older, youth ages 5 to 18, and passengers in wheelchair accessible vehicles also ride for $0.35 per ride. High school and college students with a valid school ID ride for free. Children under 5 years old are also free (Must be accompanied by a guardian).

Flexibility: Riders can book a ride at a moment’s notice through the LYNX app or by phone. This efficient option provides more flexibility than traditional mass transit options. Average ride wait times are between 18 to 21 minutes, and the average ride is eight minutes long.

Sustainability: The service uses intelligent technology to match riders heading in the same direction into one vehicle to create more efficient trips. Riders get picked up in a branded vehicle.