Louisiana Marijuana Card helps patients access medical marijuana

Act No. 874 of the 1991 Louisiana legislative session legalized medical marijuana. Since then, the State has extended its program to include a number of medical conditions that qualify for treatment. Louisiana residents may be wondering how to qualify for a Louisiana Marijuana Card. Under Louisiana law, doctors can recommend medical marijuana for any medical condition they feel will benefit the patient, including Alzheimer’s disease, ALS, cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, glaucoma and PTSD, to name a few. Patients can even save $20 on their appointment with discount code GBR21.

Army veteran Jon Brisiel says, “The VA had me on a long list of different medications to treat an even longer list of my injuries and ailments. I’ve successfully replaced the majority of my prescription pills with a simple THC tincture.” A medical marijuana recommendation may be one of the best things you can do for your health and wellbeing in 2021.

When you have a recommendation for medical marijuana from a doctor in Louisiana, then you can legally obtain products including tinctures, edibles, topical creams and more from one of the nine designated dispensaries, one located in each zone. The therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana are wide-ranging, and they include relief from chronic pain as well as from psychological distress.

Step 1: Get a card

But how? Louisiana residents may be wondering how to qualify for a Louisiana Marijuana Card. While Louisiana patients do not receive a physical card, they do need to receive a recommendation from a doctor.

In order to qualify for a Louisiana marijuana license, individuals must be diagnosed with a qualifying medical condition and have the official written recommendation from a Louisiana licensed physician.

Step 2: Find your doctor

At Louisiana Marijuana Card, compassionate physicians see you for a medical marijuana evaluation. For patients’ convenience and safety, all appointments are conducted through a safe, HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform. Patients can connect from a smartphone, tablet or laptop for a secure video conference with one of our physicians.

The dedicated support staff is available to help any patients that have difficulty utilizing technology as well as answer any questions they may have about the process. Appointments typically last around 15-20 minutes.

