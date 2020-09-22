Louisiana Healthcare Connections: A dynamic team based on purpose and passion

Launched in 2012, Louisiana Healthcare Connections was established to transform the health of the communities it serves—one person at a time—by delivering better health outcomes at lower costs. Today, it is the largest Healthy Louisiana Medicaid plan with more than 480,000 members and 27,000 in-network health care providers. Their purpose and passion have helped Louisiana Healthcare Connections recruit and maintain a dynamic team of more than 700 employees who believe that a giving spirit defines their company culture.

Both in and outside the workplace, the company supports and rewards its employees with special recognition and appreciation programs, free educational opportunities and an unrelenting commitment to a positive work/life balance. Some of these include a “Key Contributor” bonus, their “wellDone!” Award, personal “High-Five” shout-outs, custom recognition pins, and “Spark”—a program that rewards employees who share innovative ideas. Louisiana Healthcare Connections consistently scores high in employee engagement and daily demonstrates its internal motto: Do good, have fun, grow careers.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Louisiana Healthcare Connections transitioned to a 100% work-from-home model, implemented restrictions on non-essential travel, and established safety protocols for employees who work directly with members. The best lesson from this experience has come from their employees, whose unwavering focus and dedication throughout the pandemic has demonstrated the true meaning of resilience.

