Legacy Business Spotlight: The Baton Rouge Clinic

— ESTABLISHED 1946 —

The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC is recognized as the premier multi-specialty clinic in the region, delivering exceptional care to nearly 400,000 patients throughout Louisiana. Founded in 1946 by four local physicians who saw the value in a group practice model, the clinic has grown while staying true to its roots. As a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, the clinic has access to world-renowned expertise, further enhancing the quality of care while meeting the evolving healthcare needs of the community.

‘We’ve always had a patient first philosophy.’

“One of our retired physicians said, “There are four things that the Baton Rouge Clinic always has to do. We have to be accessible to our patients. We have to be affable to our patients – we’ve got to be nice to them! We have to be affordable – healthcare is so expensive these days, we have to make sure our patients don’t pay more than is necessary. And obviously, the last thing is ability. You have to be board certified to work here.’ Those ‘four A’s’ summarize very well the principles of our very patient-centered organization.”

‘We are continuing to expand in the state.’

“We’ve got a pretty large clinic now up in Monroe. We’ve got locations in Opelousas and, of course, the surrounding areas of Baton Rouge like Prairieville, Zachary, and New Roads. I think you’ll continue to see us expanding into different other communities within the state where young physicians want to remain in independent practice but benefit from the support that a physician-led and physician-directed organization like ours can offer clinically, technologically, and in other ways.”

‘Stability begins with a patient-first culture.’

“Stability and years of service go hand-in-hand. Nearly 40% of our non-physician staff have been with the clinic for over 10 years, offering patients consistent care from familiar faces. Guided by steady leadership, we’ve built a family-like environment that our employees value and our patients feel.”

OUR LEGACY: “A beacon of healthcare excellence in the greater Baton Rouge area … one patient at a time.”

7373 PERKINS ROAD | BATON ROUGE 70808 | 225.769.4044 | BATONROUGECLINIC.COM