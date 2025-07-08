Legacy Business Spotlight: LEMOINE

— ESTABLISHED 1975 —

With offices in seven states and Puerto Rico, LEMOINE provides a full suite of services, from infrastructure to building construction, disaster response and recovery, and comprehensive project and program services.

‘LEMOINE’s decision to invest the future of our business in Baton Rouge is rooted in both strategic opportunity and long-term vision.’

“Baton Rouge is the political and administrative heart of the state, providing unique access to key decision-makers and fostering collaboration across public and private sectors. Its status as a premier hub for higher education cultivates a strong workforce and catalyzes innovation and economic development across multiple sectors. Its central location within the Southern region positions it as a vital point of connectivity along the I-10 corridor, reinforcing our ability to serve clients with agility, local insight, and unmatched expertise.”

‘Being part of initiatives that deliver meaningful, lasting impact is a source of great pride.’

“LEMOINE is honored to be actively involved in the new Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory, a project that will significantly enhance the capabilities of our state’s law enforcement and the communities they serve. The firm is also undergoing its third expansion as Design-Builder at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove since originally completing the facility in 2018. LEMOINE is also underway at Southern University’s new 86.000-square foot STEM Complex that will enhance collaboration with academic and industry partners.”

‘LEMOINE is proud to be deeply involved in the communities we serve.’

“In Baton Rouge, LEMOINE has contributed more than $2 million to nonprofit and community organizations over the past three years alone. This includes participation in The Giving Tree program, where we’ve partnered with Bernhard Terrace and Magnolia Woods Elementary Schools to provide holiday gifts for nearly 100 children, and support of Ochsner’s Pediatric Santa Program, delivering presents to families of pediatric patients in need. We maintain strong philanthropic partnerships with education and healthcare organizations across the region all year round, helping to advance research, expand services, and support programs that improve lives.”

Fun Fact:

Over the past five years, LEMOINE has grown by 165% — from 320 to 850 full-time employees.

OUR LEGACY: “ We reshaped the city, elevated its institutions, and strengthened the community.”

