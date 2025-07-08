Legacy Business Spotlight: Dr. Eric Oberlander

— BR PRACTICE ESTABLISHED IN 2008 —

Dr. Oberlander is an award-winning spine specialist who has developed one of the largest practices in the country. He is one of the few board-certified neurosurgeons in Louisiana who has fellowship training in minimally invasive and complex spine surgery. That’s why his services – which include the latest techniques such as laser spine surgery and minimally invasive procedures as well as more complex surgical treatments – are in high demand.

'Getting your back back – that's our goal.'

“My philosophy on patient care is to truly exhaust all possible treatment options to get patients better prior to considering surgery. When surgery is unavoidable, I use my skills and the most minimally invasive options available in an effort to maximize patient recovery.”

The nation’s largest neurosurgical practice focused on spinal surgery

“Over the past 17 years, I’ve performed more than 10,000 spine surgeries, and my team sees about 8,000 patients a year, including some from as far away as Virginia and Alaska. That volume of surgery and patients gives us vast experience and know-how to fix almost any spinal issue. During surgery, I use techniques that can only be learned from such a large body of experience.”

On the cutting edge of spinal fusion surgical treatment

“PEKK, which stands for polyetherketoneketone, is a new biologic that can be used in spinal fusion surgeries to replace degenerated and rotten discs and rebuild new spinal segments. I’ve been using PEKK in spinal fusion surgeries for about a year. We had good fusion rates before, but now they are approaching perfection even in high-risk patients.”

Fun Fact:

Before med school, Dr. Oberlander graduated received degrees in Engineering, French and Chemistry from Virginia Tech and served his country as a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserve.

OUR LEGACY: “We put the patient first by knowing when to operate and when not to operate.”

