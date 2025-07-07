Legacy Business Spotlight: Cypress Roofing

— ESTABLISHED 2019 —

Cypress Roofing was founded six years ago by Caprice Cline and her children Joshua, Samantha and Alexandra; when Josh moved out of state in 2022, the family became a 100% woman-owned business. As a certified Fortified and Diamond Roofing partner, Cypress is recognized for expertise and quality workmanship, and was voted the Best Roofing Company in Ascension Parish for 2023 and 2024, reflecting its standing as a well-trusted roofing contractor in the community. Services include residential and commercial new installations, repairs and maintenance, as well as gutter and patio installation and repair.

Capital Region Proud

“We are from here and want to be a part of the Baton Rouge and surrounding areas success story.”

A Business Built on Faith

“Our secrets to success are just being our authentic selves and, of course, God’s direction, blessings and daily grace.”

Commercial Division Expands

“We are super excited about our commercial division and the strides we have made in two short years.”

Community Service Through Honesty and Integrity

“Our customers know when they call Cypress they will get the truth, even when it doesn’t suit us or benefit us in anyway.”

Roofing Experts and Local Celebrities

When Caprice told the co-owners – her children – her idea for “The Roof is on Fire” commercial, their first response was how lame the idea was. “Lo and behold,” Caprice says now, “‘The Roof is on Fire’ is the No. 1 reason people know and recognize us!”

OUR LEGACY: “We want to be known as people who are always trustworthy and walked the talk.”

1802 S. SONNY AVE. | GONZALES 70737 | 225.450.5507 | CYPRESSROOFING.COM