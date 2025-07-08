Legacy Business Spotlight: Brecheen Pipe & Steel

— ESTABLISHED 1980 —

Brecheen Pipe & Steel has been a leading Louisiana wholesale pipe and metal products supplier and stocker of galvanized materials for nearly half a century. BPS is National Women’s Business Enterprise, certifying that the company is woman-owned, operated and controlled. It is also a proud longtime member of the Associated Builders and Contactors-Pelican Chapter.

‘It was a boys’ club. That’s changed a lot.’

“My father founded Brecheen Pipe & Steel in 1980. When I started working there five years later, there weren’t many women in the industrial space, and it was difficult trying to develop long-term partnerships. I had to work faster, harder and smarter than my competitors.”

‘One way I give back to my community is by promoting women in this highly competitive industry.’

“Because of the hardships and challenges I faced early in my career, I wanted to help more women move into industrial sales and ultimately into leadership positions where they can learn from my experiences. Today, women are in the plants doing the work, handling the procurement … even managing the plants.”

‘Turnarounds and expansions keep us busy and keep the local contractors busy.’

“It’s all about service – a lot of our customers forget to order something that they need the next morning. We’re there for them. We’re their go‑to ‘just in time’ supplier.”

‘In our business, a supplier’s size is less important than quality, cost and customer service.’

“I compete with much larger companies by supplying those specialty items that they don’t, and doing it more quickly, efficiently and cost‑effectively. When you’re small and trying to compete with huge multi‑million‑dollar conglomerates you must focus on providing a good product, good service and competitive pricing.”

Fun Fact:

Before joining the family business 40 years ago, Danielle Brecheen was studying to become an orthopedic surgeon.

